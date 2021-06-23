Watch Subtronics Drop Massive Unreleased SLANDER Collab at Red Rocks
Last night Subtronics headlined the first full-capacity show at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre since the onset of the pandemic—and he did not pull any punches. The dubstep superstar, who said headlining the venue was his "number one life goal since the age of 5," threw down a set for the ages as he rattled the monoliths flanking the legendary open air venue. Subtronics cycled through a relentless barrage of his own original music as well as mind-bending tracks released by his bass music contemporaries on his Cyclops Recordings imprint.edm.com