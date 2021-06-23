Watch Subtronics Drop Massive Unreleased SLANDER Collab at Red Rocks

As the one of the driving forces of the pop music vanguard, Grimes has a lot to say. Sometimes it’s wacky, like when she tried to explain how artificial intelligence was the fastest route to communism. Other times it’s just straight up riveting, like when she said that motherhood is a “war-like” and “feral” state. The relationship between Grimes and the masses is symbiotic: Grimes is obsessed with talking and people will listen to everything she says, get mad, then come back for more. The logical next step is clear — a Grimes podcast, baby!