Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Watch Subtronics Drop Massive Unreleased SLANDER Collab at Red Rocks

By Jason Heffler
edm.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast night Subtronics headlined the first full-capacity show at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre since the onset of the pandemic—and he did not pull any punches. The dubstep superstar, who said headlining the venue was his "number one life goal since the age of 5," threw down a set for the ages as he rattled the monoliths flanking the legendary open air venue. Subtronics cycled through a relentless barrage of his own original music as well as mind-bending tracks released by his bass music contemporaries on his Cyclops Recordings imprint.

edm.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Subtronics
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Rocks#Electronic Music#Slander#Collab#Cyclops Recordings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
Related
Musicinews.co.uk

Marina, Live from the Desert, review: A rather too polished showcase

Released last week, Marina Diamandis‘ fifth studio album, Ancient Dreams in a Modern Land, looks on the surface to be a scaled-back effort by her own recent standards; compared to 2019’s sprawling double album Love + Fear or 2015’s lengthy, genre-slaloming Froot, the 10-song track listing and swift turnaround time for Ancient Dreams suggest something more quickfire.
MusicYour EDM

MADGRRL & Water Spirit Drop Wild Collab “DNA” on Speed House Movement [LISTEN]

MADGRRL and Water Spirit have unleashed a hyperpowered collaboration, “DNA” out now on Speed House Movement. The gritty dance floor banger goes in with heavy rhythm and rave synths, building momentum that soon drops into a hard, speedy flow. MADGRRL and Water Spirit present a swarm of sounds and styles, as “DNA” thrives off unexpected switch ups.
Rock Musicmetalinjection

SUNDROWNED Dreams In Post-Black Metal On New Album Become Ethereal

From the rainy coastal town of Haugesund in Norway comes Sundrowned and their debut album Become Ethereal. The album expertly tackles the dreamy post-black metal worlds of bands like Alcest and Deafheaven, all while pushing the genre ahead to new places. Become Ethereal was produced by Ørjan Kristoffersen Lund (NAG,...
MusicKerrang

Sleep Token unveil new single Alkaline from upcoming second album This Place Will Become Your Tomb

Sleep Token are set to follow-up their excellent 2019 debut Sundowning with spookily-titled second album This Place Will Become Your Tomb. The mysterious masked entity have shared fresh single Alkaline ahead of their appearance at tonight’s Download Pilot, with the full 12-track album arriving on September 24 via Spinefarm. Get a taste of This Place Will Become Your Tomb with Alkaline below, and if you’re at Download, keep your fingers crossed that you’ll be the first to hear it live for the first time.
MusicYour EDM

Dack Janiels & SISTO Drop Explosive Collab “That’s Nice” on 40oz Cult [LISTEN]

40oz Cult has become a one stop shop for bass bangers — and the momentum continues as Dack Janiels x SISTO present their new collaboration together, “That’s Nice.”. Label owner and relentless riddim extraordinaire Dack Janiels teams up with illustrious up and coming talent SISTO for this brand new bass melter. Kicking off with a strong nod to Dack’s love of Three 6 Mafia and Memphis rap, “That’s Nice” is a powerful summer bass anthem that’s sure to get the blood pumping.
Musicedmidentity.com

E.VAX Announces Album and Releases “Karst” Music Video

Evan Mast, aka E.VAX, returns with the news of his self-titled album due out in August and a music video for his latest single, “Karst.”. Just a few weeks ago, Evan Mast, aka E.VAX, unleashed his music video for “Rabindra” and helped ignite the passion of creating music back into the world. Finally, after a decade of touring and creating electronic rock as half of Ratatat in a perfect fusion, the audio-visual mastermind announces masterful news of an entire album due for release on August 27 via Because Music. This week, he unveiled a new single “Karst,” from his self-titled album accompanied by a music video for the track.
Musicmagneticmag.com

Premiere: Grawinkel - Appa (BDMN015) [Nightwave EP]

After a heavily anticipated release featuring Arkham Sound last month, the record label Badman Studios are back with yet another heavyweight release. This time they feature a four-track EP from Grawinkel where he explores very different dubstep sounds on each song. Grawinkel is a producer based in Germany and has...
Musicbigtakeover.com

Video Premiere: "Water Bottle" by The Prefab Messiahs

Garage rock/pop veterans The Prefab Messiahs will be releasing their new album, Music For Concerned Citizens, on July 9th. The Prefab Messiahs were born in the basements and underground garage rock scene of the 1980s in “Wormtown,” AKA Worcester, Massachusetts. A scrappy, fast, and loose band, the Messiahs were purveyors...
Musicguitar.com

Mastodon will stream a live acoustic performance from an aquarium

Prog metal band Mastodon have announced that they will play a rare unplugged set at the Georgia Aquarium next month. The event will be live-streamed, so fans across the world will be able to tune in. The performance is in partnership with the live stream platform Dreamstage. The performance will...
MusicJamBase

Widespread Panic Announces Red Rocks 2021 Livestreams

Widespread Panic will livestream next week’s sold-out, three-night stand at Red Rocks outside Denver. The band is slated to return to the majestic outdoor venue on June 25, 26 and 27. The livestreams will be provided by nugs.tv and can be purchased individually or as a discounted bundle. Unlimited on-demand...
MusicEDMTunes

ILLENIUM Reveals Album Artwork for Fallen Embers

ILLENIUM is releasing his 4th full-length album, Fallen Embers, on July 16th. This project marks a new era for the artist, as he has repeatedly shared on his social media. Today, he revealed the album artwork for this new project. Needless to say, it is epic. This piece was created by ILLENIUM’s girlfriend, Lara McWhorter.
MusicGreenwichTime

Watch Nathaniel Rateliff Perform 'All Or Nothing' Live at Red Rocks

Nathaniel Rateliff has previewed his forthcoming album Red Rocks 2020 with a live music video for “All or Nothing.” The clip was shot at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre during the pandemic, where Rateliff performed for 125 fans in the 9400-capacity venue. Red Rocks 2020 is set for release on July...
MusicNYLON

Grimes’ Latest Era Includes A Podcast And New Music

As the one of the driving forces of the pop music vanguard, Grimes has a lot to say. Sometimes it’s wacky, like when she tried to explain how artificial intelligence was the fastest route to communism. Other times it’s just straight up riveting, like when she said that motherhood is a “war-like” and “feral” state. The relationship between Grimes and the masses is symbiotic: Grimes is obsessed with talking and people will listen to everything she says, get mad, then come back for more. The logical next step is clear — a Grimes podcast, baby!
Rock Musicmetalinjection

KAL-EL Launches You Into Space With New Song "Dark Majesty"

Norwegian interstellar stoner metal unit, and easily one of my favorite bands in the genre, Kal-El will release their new record Dark Majesty on August 27. We're more than stoked to premiere the title track today, which is straight up eight minutes of hypnotic riffs and melodic atop a rock solid rhythm section. You might also lose yourself in the video, so watch out.
MusicWestword

Shakey Graves Brings DIY Sensibilities to Red Rocks

Alejandro Rose-Garcia, better known as Shakey Graves, returns to Red Rocks on June 23. He'll be performing from his new album, Roll the Bones X, a blend of previously released and unreleased vintage material that harks back to his early years as a musician. The new record celebrates the ten...
Musicpasstheaux.co

Diplo collab with Jungle and Damian Lazarus, drop summer jam

My Song of the Summer has arrived. Diplo has dropped a new collaboration with nu disco rising legends Jungle and Damian Lazarus, and it’ll surely get your heart pumping and your feet moving. “Don’t Be Afraid” is the track — and it’s a banger. “We met Diplo in LA a...
Musictheaureview.com

Exclusive Single Premiere: WEST. “Do 2 Me” (2021)

WEST. is the moniker of Sydney-based producer Ally McMahon. Originally hailing from England, his music is overflowing with summer-infused beats, and we are thrilled today to be premiering the track, “Do 2 Me” ahead of its release on Friday. McMahon writes:. “You know what you do to me?. Starting to...
MusicEDMTunes

Red Rocks Asking Attendees To Bring Their Own…Headphones?

Red Rocks is one of the most famous venues in the world. Its structure, along with the amazing performances it has brought to us, make it so legendary. However, it might not all be as smooth as expected lately. On a tweet posted in the venue’s account, the Red Rocks team invited attendees located behind the 40th row (there are 70) to bring their own headphones and connect to an app to get sound fed directly to them from the mixer. While we can’t make any assumptions as to why is this happening, the chat around the internet has blamed it all on sound ordinances and lack of quality inside the venue on the rows located on the back of the venue.