Ray helps Blue Jays win 4th straight by beating Marlins 3-1

Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

MIAMI (AP) — Held homerless during a two-game visit to Marlins Park, the high-scoring Toronto Blue Jays departed from their blueprint and won with pitching. Robbie Ray allowed one run in six innings and three relievers completed a five-hitter as Toronto beat Miami 3-1 Wednesday night to complete a sweep.

