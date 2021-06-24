50th anniversary of the final show at Fillmore East

The hottest novel this summer! The Other Black Girl by Zakiya Dalila Harris is a great book to read on the plane or that long road trip!. Twenty-six-year-old editorial assistant Nella Rogers is tired of being the only Black employee at Wagner Books. Fed up with the isolation and microaggressions, she’s thrilled when Harlem-born and bred Hazel starts working in the cubicle beside hers. They’ve only just started comparing natural hair care regimens, though, when a string of uncomfortable events elevates Hazel to Office Darling, and Nella is left in the dust.