50th anniversary of the final show at Fillmore East

Disney has just announced a brand new nighttime spectacular, “Disney Enchantment”, which will debut on October 1st for the 50th Anniversary of the Magic Kingdom. Created to launch with “The World’s Most Magical Celebration,” this evening extravaganza will take you on a journey filled with adventure, wonder and empowerment. Inspiring everyone to believe in magic, “Disney Enchantment” will feature music, enhanced lighting, stunning fireworks and, for the first time, immersive projection effects that extend from Cinderella Castle down Main Street, U.S.A.