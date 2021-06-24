Local photographer launches Pride Month photo series called “Proud to Be Me”

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local photographer is using her time and talent to help spread pride among the LGBTQ+ community. Tylar Thomas owns TCTPhotography. Throughout the entire month of June, she will be offering discounted photo sessions as part of her project called “Proud to Be Me.” The series will feature different people that identify as part of the LGBTQ+ community. 10% of all proceeds made during these photo sessions will go back to The Trevor Project, a national organization that aims to help LGBTQ+ in times of crisis. “We really just try to find a way to help others be proud of who they are, because I grew up not being really proud of myself,” explained Thomas. “So it was tough, and I knew I wanted to help others, in the best way I can.”