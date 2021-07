The Toronto Maple Leafs are doubling down on their salary cap strategy – a good thing, because the math says that that is exactly how to manage an NHL team. Roughly, 10% of the NHL is made up of elite players who are worth between 1 and 5 Wins Above Replacement over the course of 82 games. The other 90% between negative value and .99 WAR. Therefore it makes no sense to pay mid-range players big money ( and for the most part, the Toronto Maple Leafs don’t).