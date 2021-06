HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Wildcats (45-16) are going to the College World Series for the 18th time in program history after comfortably beating the Ole Miss Rebels (45-22) on Sunday night 16-3. Arizona had one of their most well rounded performances of the year, holding the lead from the third inning with the help of spotless defense, strength at the plate, and their depth at the mound.