Happy Belated Fathers’ Day and #FlashbackFriday from the Historical Society!

Happy early Fathers’ Day and #FlashbackFriday from the Whitewater Historical Society!. Shown here is a postcard image looking across Whitewater Lake towards the Heart Prairie Lutheran Church and Chapel Hill area. Whitewater Lake has long been a popular family gathering spot for holidays such as Fathers’ Day. The Heart Prairie Church was founded by Norwegian immigrants in December 1844, though the current church building itself was most likely not actually completed and used until 1857. In the late 1800s, the church boasted over 100 members, but eventually merged with Whitewater’s First English Lutheran Church in 1948 due to rapidly declining membership.