Berkeley County residents, business owners invited to complete survey on Internet/Broadband service
MARTINSBURG — Berkeley County residents are invited to take part in an online survey to help improve Broadband service to all homes and businesses in the county. The brief survey, requested by the Berkeley County Council, is being conducted by Design Nine, a Blacksburg, Va.-based broadband and Gigabit network services firm. Residents and business owners have until July 28 to complete the survey.www.journal-news.net