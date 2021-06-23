5 Years After TSCA Reform: Strengthening Health Protection through Science

Five years ago Congress amended the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) in an effort to strengthen the law and protect people from harmful chemicals. Unfortunately, implementation of the law has failed to use the best available science or prioritize vulnerable populations. University of California San Francisco, Program on Reproductive Health and the Environment (PRHE) has closely monitored EPA’s actions, submitting public comments on the science and developing recommendations in collaboration with the Science Response Network, signed by hundreds of scientists, clinicians, and professional organizations. Join the conversation on Friday, June 25 from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.