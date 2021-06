Pokemon UNITE is launching on Nintendo Switch very soon. Some of you may have probably tried the game as the beta version has been ready for a while now. The latest update on Pokemon GO is for those still into the game even after five years. The augmented reality game has since received a number of updates especially last year when the pandemic started. We remember a huge batch of updates back in November, AR Mapping tasks to some PokéStops, and more pandemic-triggered changes. Some have rolled back already while others remained.