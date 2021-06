Kaleb Jackson out of Baton Rouge (La.) arrived at the Ole Miss camp last week without an offer in hand but he didn't leave without one. "Coach (Kevin) Smith pulled me over during the camp and told me that I had an offer," Jackson said. "He really liked the way I can catch it out of the backfield and my footwork. That's why I came over there, to get some exposure. Now we are building on our relationship. That's where D.K. Metcalf went to school. That's the man right there. It was an awesome experience. Really enjoyed working out with coach (Kevin) Smith. He knows a lot about the game."