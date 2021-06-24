Cancel
Britney Spears and 'Free Britney': Mariah Carey, Khloe Kardashian and More Celebs Rally Behind Pop Icon

By Stephanie Downs
Popculture
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world was following along with Britney Spears' conservatorship case on Wednesday. During the case, Spears spoke out for the first time in years about how the conservatorship, which prevents her from making any major personal or financial decisions about her life, has affected her. In response to the situation, many celebrities, such as Mariah Carey and Khloe Kardashian, have taken to social media to share their support for Spears and the "#FreeBritney" movement.

CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Dot

Britney Spears’ shocking testimony validates the ‘Free Britney’ movement

Britney Spears made a rare appearance on Wednesday to address how her 13-year-long conservatorship has affected every aspect of her life and left her “traumatized.”. Spears joined a virtual hearing on her conservatorship, led by Judge Brenda Penny, and gave lengthy, emotional testimony, revealing how much she’s been made to do against her will. Spears said the public face she puts forth for her fans, much of it via Instagram, is “a lie.”
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Paris Hilton's Mom and Sister Support Britney Spears After She Admits to Not Believing Paris' Abuse Claims

Kathy and Nicky Hilton are supporting Britney Spears 100 percent. The mother and daughter appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday following Britney's shocking statement during her conservatorship hearing, and said they were full on Team Britney -- even though the singer admitted to not believing Paris Hilton's claims that she was verbally and physically abused at the Provo Canyon School when she was 17 years old.
CelebritiesVulture

Celebrities Share Messages of Support for Britney Spears

Britney Spears spoke publicly for the first time on Wednesday about the conservatorship she has been under for the past 13 years. The New York Times published confidential court documents earlier in the day, in which Britney alleged that she had been forced to perform with a 104-degree fever, that she was being taken advantage of, and that the conservatorship was “oppressive and controlling.”
RelationshipsPopculture

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Reportedly Feel Like 'Couple With a Curfew' Amid Conservatorship Revelations

A lot was revealed after Britney Spears' court appearance on Wednesday when she did not hold back on telling Judge Brenda Penny how she truly feels about her, her conservatorship, and her family. During the 30 minutes she had to speak up for herself for the first time in years, she unraveled quite a bit, including how she feels that she and her boyfriend Sam Asghari are like a couple under a curfew all the time. She even confessed that she's not allowed to drive in his car by herself because of her conservatorship.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Celebs rally around Britney Spears

(CNN) — Some fellow stars shared messages of support for Britney Spears following her speaking out at a hearing regarding her longstanding conservatorship. Along with her former boyfriend, singer and actor Justin Timberlake, who tweeted, "After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time," celebs including Mariah Carey, Andy Cohen, Brandy and Liz Phair took to social media to stand with her.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Kevin Federline’s Feelings On Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Revealed: ‘He Wants Her To Be Happy’

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline only wants what’s best for the mother of his two kids, amid the pop star’s controversial conservatorship. Kevin Federline wants his ex Britney Spears to be “happy and healthy.” The former backup dancer, who shares sons Sean, 15, and Jayden, 14, with Brit, has reacted to her controversial conservatorship, after the pop star addressed the court for the first time ever. Kevin’s attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan told E! News on June 25 that he wants the best for his ex-wife. “What is best for her, Kevin supports her in being able to do that. It doesn’t matter how positive of an effect a conservatorship has had if it’s having a deleterious effect and detrimental effect on her state of mind. So he supports her having the best environment for her to live in and for his children to visit with their mother in,” Mark explained.
CelebritiesPosted by
Oxygen

Britney Spears Apologizes On Instagram For 'Pretending' Her Controversial Conservatorship Was Okay

A day after beloved pop icon Britney Spears spoke publicly about her conservatorship for the first time, she posted an apology to her fans on Instagram. “I apologize for pretending like I’ve been ok the past two years,” Spears wrote on Thursday, along with an Albert Einstein quote about encouraging children to read fairy tales. “I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me … but honestly who doesn’t want to capture their Instagram in a fun light.”
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Britney Spears

Britney Spears Tells Judge She Wants Out of Conservatorship: “I’m Traumatized”. Britney Spears is angry, depressed and has been lying to her fans about being OK. In a fiery speech, she told the judge overseeing her longstanding conservatorship, “It’s my wish and my dream…. General News. 16 hours ago. By.
Celebritiesnaughtygossip.com

Britney Spears and father’s relationship is ‘mendable’

Britney Spears and father’s relationship is ‘mendable’: source. Britney Spears may have a rocky relationship with her father Jamie Spears as the two remain entrenched in a dispute regarding the status of her conservatorship, but the pop star allegedly isn’t opposed to reconciling with the 68-year-old – and in many respects welcomes the change – as court proceedings carry on this Wednesday, Fox News has learned.
CelebritiesBillboard

Mariah Carey, Halsey & More Show Love for Britney Spears After Court Hearing

Britney Spears publicly addressed the court Wednesday (June 23) with an incredibly harrowing account of her controversial conservatorship, and her Hollywood peers came out to voice their continued support for the #FreeBritney movement. During the hearing in Los Angeles, the 39-year-old superstar revealed some of the extreme expectations placed on...