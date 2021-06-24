The Queen Just Gave A Clue About Her Feelings For Harry And Meghan

Part of Queen Elizabeth's job description involves being discreet about family matters, even the ones that are making headlines on a daily basis. Her Majesty has taken care not to say much about the ongoing divide between her grandsons Prince Harry and Prince William, nor the claims Harry and Meghan Markle have made about feeling unsupported by the palace when the new Duchess of Sussex was being savaged by the British media. To their claims that an unnamed family member had made a racially insensitive remark about young Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, the queen said only that "some recollections may vary" in a statement she issued through the palace (via People).