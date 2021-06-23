The Morning Hustle Discusses Their Unpopular Opinions With Listeners. Which Of These Do You Agree With?
In honor of Trick Daddy getting slammed for his opinion on Beyonce’s singing, The Morning Hustle is sharing their unpopular opinions. Since Trick Daddy’s shared with the world his opinion, he’s gotten major backlash. Headkrack says his unpopular opinion is that he’ll never watch The Color Purple and Lore’l will never eat leftovers. Hear the show discuss their other unpopular opinions and listeners call in to share theirs as well.hotspotatl.com