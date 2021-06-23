Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

The Morning Hustle Discusses Their Unpopular Opinions With Listeners. Which Of These Do You Agree With?

By India Monee', Justin Thomas
hotspotatl.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn honor of Trick Daddy getting slammed for his opinion on Beyonce’s singing, The Morning Hustle is sharing their unpopular opinions. Since Trick Daddy’s shared with the world his opinion, he’s gotten major backlash. Headkrack says his unpopular opinion is that he’ll never watch The Color Purple and Lore’l will never eat leftovers. Hear the show discuss their other unpopular opinions and listeners call in to share theirs as well.

hotspotatl.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trick Daddy
Person
Beyonce
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hustle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieshotspotatl.com

Bow Wow VERZUZ Soulja Boy: ‘The Morning Hustle’ Recap

The world was thankful when VERZUZ was introduced last year to get us through the pandemic, but we all knew the vibe would go off on another level once the competition could become a full concert-style battle. That’s what happened with the Bow Wow VERZUZ Soulja Boy show, with both 2000s rap veterans putting on an unforgettable show.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Mase Says BET Awards Are Not "For The Betterment Of Black People"

For years, BET has faced criticism over its content. Whether it be their reality television shows or music videos, BET has faced accusations of pulling the culture backward instead of pushing it forward in a positive direction. Changes were made and moves have been taken to reclaim and revamp that narrative, and in recent years, there has been a shift in the network.
Behind Viral Videosdexerto.com

Dream calls out “gross” hate sent to random people over his ‘leaked’ face reveal

Dream has called out those sending hate to “random people” after a fake ‘leaked’ face reveal went viral, calling the comments “harmful and gross.”. Over the past year or so, Minecraft YouTuber Dream has become a staple name in the streaming community, building a following of millions of dedicated fans, and finding huge amounts of success with his wildly popular Dream SMP project.
Celebritiesseattlepi.com

Billie Eilish 'Appalled and Embarrassed' by Resurfaced Video Containing Anti-Asian Remark: 'I Want to Barf'

Billie Eilish has responded to a resurfaced video that appears to show her mouthing an anti-Asian remark, apologizing for behavior that she says made her “want to barf.”. An edited compilation of several videos that was posted on TikTok last week appears to show the singer mouthing an Asian racial slur used in Tyler the Creator’s 2011 song “Fish” and imitating various accents. As the video spread on social media, Eilish’s fans have been commenting on her accounts, asking her to make a statement.
Lifestyleinputmag.com

Coke's custom Pride label wouldn’t let you write ‘trans,’ will let you praise Nazis

It’s still Pride month for another week or so, which means there’s still plenty of time for corporations to try profiting off the LGBTQ+ community. Coca-Cola’s latest attempt — a personalized rainbow bottle label — is worse than most. The company seems to have banned certain (unspecified) terms while allowing others to fly, and the choice are… well, they’re bad.
SocietyMontana Standard

Listen, and discuss

What’s all this fuss about “Critical Race Theory?”. The folks who are afraid of it are misconstruing the first word and reacting to the second. We often equate the word “critical,” or “criticism” with censure and castigation. Movie “critics” don’t lambaste every movie they review. They EVALUATE them comparatively. To be against “Critical Race Theory” is actually to be against critical thinking itself.
CelebritiesPosted by
97.9 The Beat

Who’s Cappin?! Kevin McCall Lashes Out On Interviewer Over Questions About Abusing Eva Marcille

Kevin McCall is cappin’ today after his recent appearance on the “Kraig Smith Podcast.” He was a guest on the show where he publically admitted to hitting women in the clip. In the podcast episode, you can hear his anger escalate to the point where they went on a break so that things can cool off. McCall does have a child with Eva Marcille and she’s even spoken out about it.
TV & VideosBET

Black Twitter Reacts To Meghan McCain Leaving ‘The View’

After four years, Meghan McCain is leaving The View. The 36-year-old announced the news this morning on the talk show, saying, “"I am here to tell all of you, my wonderful cohorts and viewers at home: This is going to be my last season here at The View." She also...
RestaurantsNewsweek

Restaurant Owners' Hilarious Responses to Bad Reviews Revealed

There is no faster way to ruin a cozy night in than a disappointing food delivery. Whether it comes late, cold or congealed, it can make the calmest person's blood boil. Many who don't enjoy the food that arrives at their door take the time to lament their misery online by leaving the restaurant a poor review.
IFLScience

You're Not As Unpopular As You Thought, Says Math

With a few notable exceptions, math isn’t known for its ability to make us feel good. Not only is it sometimes taught in a way that makes us feel like we'll never get it, but it then has the gall to tell us things like “gambling on 50/50 odds will lead to you losing everything you have” and “life is meaningless and the universe is uncaring”.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Boosie Badazz Says Black Men Always Date White Women That Look Like Miss Piggy

Thanks to Boosie Badazz's latest sit-down with DJ Vlad, the Hip-Hop community has been getting plenty of Boosie hot takes over the past couple of weeks. The outspoken rapper has touched on countless topics, such as Young Thug shouting him out on "Ski," Future's line about Lori Harvey on 42 Dugg's "Maybach," and Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's relationship.
Celebritiesdigitalmarketnews.com

Matthew Tyler Vorce Issue Apologies Following Homophobic And Racist Posts!

The boyfriend of Billie Eilish, Matthew Tyler Vorce issues apologies following homophobic and racist posts on social media. Matthew Tyler Vorce, an actor, wrote that he is deeply sorry for causing all the hurt. The actor was obviously referring to his posts, where Tyler allegedly used body-shaming, racist and homophobic language.
Books & LiteratureNHPR

5 Morning Listens With Esteemed Authors

The Music Hall and New Hampshire Public Radio bring winter and spring 2021 series of Writers on a New England Stage events on-air. Five separate literary conversations with esteemed authors will focus on a personal reckoning with race in New Hampshire; thoughtful questions around end-of-life care and what that means for living and dying; economic misunderstandings and how that impacts our society; environmental challenges and the importance of water conservation; and themes of race and class structure.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Rick Ross Explains Exactly How He Can Afford To Own 100 Cars

Rick Ross is known as one of hip-hop's biggest moguls. The Florida-bred rapper boasts a healthy slew of investments, including his most prominent venture as a franchise owner of multiple Wingstop locations throughout the country. He's also the CEO of his very own label Maybach Music Group (MMG), which is home to artists such as Wale, Meek Mill, Omarion, and more.
Billboard

Chloe Bailey Is Red Hot Covering Nina Simone For 'Good Morning America': Watch

Chloe Bailey of Chloe x Halle set New York's Times Square ablaze with a sizzling performance for Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series on Monday (June 21). The singer took on Nina Simone's 1965 classic "Feeling Good." Dressed in a sequined outfit, the singer kicked off low and slow, letting...