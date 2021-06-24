Cancel
Coffee County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Coffee, Jeff Davis by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 21:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Coffee; Jeff Davis SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL COFFEE AND SOUTHWESTERN JEFF DAVIS COUNTIES UNTIL 1145 PM EDT * At 1103 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near West Green, or 8 miles east of Broxton, moving northeast at 15 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Snipesville, West Green and Denton.

alerts.weather.gov
