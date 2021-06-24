Class 21-11, AU graduates awarded
Five Class 21-11 and six 21-11 AU graduates were awarded during a graduation ceremony June 18 at Vance Air Force Base Auditorium.
The AU classes get their wings after completing the T-6 part of training. They then continue at Vance in either the T-1 or the T-38.
Class 21-11 T-1
Academic Award: 1st Lt. Erik P. Isenberg
Leadership Award: 1st Lt. Charles F. Mowery IV
Flying Training Award 1st Lt. Dyllan G. Almeida
Distinguished Graduate 1st Lt. Dyllan G. Almeida
AETC Commander’s Trophy 1st Lt. Dyllan G. Almeida
General Risner Award 1st Lt. Alan T. Villanueva
T-38
Academic Award: 2nd Lt. Matthew W. Korman
Leadership Award: 2nd Lt. Matthew W. Korman
Flying Training Award: 1st Lt. Analise S. Howard
Distinguished Graduate: 1st Lt. Analise S. Howard
AETC Commander’s Trophy: 1st Lt. Analise S. Howard
General Risner Award: 2nd Lt. Matthew W. Korman
21-11 AU (T-6)
Academic Award: 2nd Lt. Dante L. Cicchinelli
Leadership Award: 2nd Lt. Jacob W. Wentworth, Capt. Jacob A. Stawski
Flying Training Award: 2nd Lt. Caleb J. Bailey
Distinguished Graduate: 2nd Lt. Caleb J. Bailey, 2nd Lt. Dante L. Cicchinelli
AETC Commander’s Trophy: 2nd Lt. Caleb J. Bailey
Wingman Award: 2nd Lt. Skyler J. Reese, Capt. Shanae K. Coker