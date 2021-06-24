Class 21-11, AU graduates awarded

Five Class 21-11 and six 21-11 AU graduates were awarded during a graduation ceremony June 18 at Vance Air Force Base Auditorium.

The AU classes get their wings after completing the T-6 part of training. They then continue at Vance in either the T-1 or the T-38.

Class 21-11 T-1

Academic Award: 1st Lt. Erik P. Isenberg

Leadership Award: 1st Lt. Charles F. Mowery IV

Flying Training Award 1st Lt. Dyllan G. Almeida

Distinguished Graduate 1st Lt. Dyllan G. Almeida

AETC Commander’s Trophy 1st Lt. Dyllan G. Almeida

General Risner Award 1st Lt. Alan T. Villanueva

T-38

Academic Award: 2nd Lt. Matthew W. Korman

Leadership Award: 2nd Lt. Matthew W. Korman

Flying Training Award: 1st Lt. Analise S. Howard

Distinguished Graduate: 1st Lt. Analise S. Howard

AETC Commander’s Trophy: 1st Lt. Analise S. Howard

General Risner Award: 2nd Lt. Matthew W. Korman

21-11 AU (T-6)

Academic Award: 2nd Lt. Dante L. Cicchinelli

Leadership Award: 2nd Lt. Jacob W. Wentworth, Capt. Jacob A. Stawski

Flying Training Award: 2nd Lt. Caleb J. Bailey

Distinguished Graduate: 2nd Lt. Caleb J. Bailey, 2nd Lt. Dante L. Cicchinelli

AETC Commander’s Trophy: 2nd Lt. Caleb J. Bailey

Wingman Award: 2nd Lt. Skyler J. Reese, Capt. Shanae K. Coker