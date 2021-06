A fireboat with a history of saving lives sailed off to its final destination on June 23. The McKean fireboat, built in 1954, is famous for its role in rescuing 9/11 victims in 2001, as well as passengers of the U.S. Airways Flight 1549, dubbed the Miracle on the Hudson, in 2009. It will now rest at Pier 25, serving as a museum for those who wish to learn about the ship’s role in those historic events.