Montclair, NJ

Home buyers clamor to get into Montclair, and prices are sky high

Montclair Local
Montclair Local
 6 days ago
It took Brooklynites Steve and Lindsay Stankovich a year and half to find their house in Montclair. They began their search in March 2019. Still not finding what they wanted and with the pandemic hitting, they moved in with Lindsey Stankovich’s parents in Cedar Grove in early 2020. The housing inventory lowered. Prices rose and bidding wars began, with the couple losing out on homes that were going for as much as 20% above listing prices, Lindsey Stankovich said.

