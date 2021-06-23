Home buyers clamor to get into Montclair, and prices are sky high

Parents and other supporters of the special education community came together Wednesday, June 23 to honor 11 students advancing through the Montclair school system. Alexis Dudley, Mother of Max Dudley, said when her son Max and his friend Xyon Pauleus attended a ceremony at Northeast School, there were no certificates available for them; Dudley said she was told they’d been accidentally left in the car. In response, she and others organized the “Celebrate Everyone” ceremony, held with members of Montclair’s Special Education Parent Advisory Council and the Friday Group, a support community for families of children with disabilities. The event was held at Cornerstone Montclair, which provides employment opportunities and social engagement for people with disabilities.