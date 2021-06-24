Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘The Blacklist’ Bids Farewell To Megan Boone In Season 8 Finale

By Nellie Andreeva
Posted by 
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SPOILER ALERT: The story includes details about the Season 8 finale of NBC’s The Blacklist. There is a saying in Russian, “Не бойся начала, а берегись конца,” which roughly translates as “Don’t be afraid of the beginning but look out for the end.” The Season 8 finale of NBC’s The Blacklist, whose two parts were named “Nachalo” and “Konets”, The Beginning/Начало and The End/Конец in Russian, lived up to that with a promising “Nachalo” and a heartbreaking “Konets,” capped by the death of one of the show’s main characters, Megan Boone’s Elizabeth “Liz” Keen. Tonight’s closer marked the final appearance on the show for Boone who has been the female lead of The Blacklist opposite James Spader for eight seasons.

deadline.com
Deadline

Deadline

2
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Lennix
Person
Megan Boone
Person
James Spader
Person
Diego Klattenhoff
Person
Ryan Eggold
Person
Hisham Tawfiq
Person
Amir Arison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Blacklist#Central Park#Nbc#The Beginning#The End#Russian#Cctv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

Farewell to These 12 TV Shows That Just Got Canceled

The broadcast ax has fallen, and though the dust hasn't settled yet, at least 12 shows have been canceled over the last month as major networks cleaned house to make room for new shows on their fall rosters. Among the series destined for TV's graveyard are The Moodys on Fox,...
TV SeriesTyler Morning Telegraph

Did ‘The Blacklist’ Finally Reveal Red’s True Identity?

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Blacklist Season 8, Episode 21, “Nachalo.”]. The Blacklist is delving into long sought-after answers in its final Season 8 installments and the most recent episode, “Nachalo,” is teasing Red’s (James Spader) true identity. In the penultimate episode, after revealing that he is...
TV Seriesfilm-book.com

TV Casting: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Prequel TV Series, RESIDENT EVIL, Megan Boone Exits THE BLACKLIST, & More

Beauty and the Beast Prequel, Resident Evil, The Blacklist, and more TV Show Casting News. Beauty and the Beast Prequel, Resident Evil, The Blacklist, The Staircase, Reacher, Yellowjackets, The First Lady, The Watcher, With Love, Westworld, and Station Eleven have made recent TV show casting, TV mini-series casting, TV movie casting, and TV directing news. These shows and TV movies air on: Amazon Prime Video, Showtime, Disney+, NBC, HBO, HBO Max, and Netflix. Beware of spoilers in these casting announcements.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? Season 8 episode 22 (finale) talk

Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? Are we going to see what’s next for Raymond Reddington and Liz Keen?. To answer the second question, we are … but that brings us back to the first. There is unfortunately no new episode of the series on the air tonight, with the reasoning for that being that the final installments have been moved to Wednesdays. Do we question that decision? Definitely, especially when you consider that this past episode (entitled “Nachalo”) was one of the lowest-rated of the entire series. We still feel like some viewers just weren’t aware that new episodes were on, and that ended up damaging the show severely.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 9: Could a new character be added after Liz exit?

We know that Liz Keen won’t be a major part of The Blacklist season — so is anyone else going to be taking her place?. Before we dive too deep into this article, let’s begin by offering up some clarity: When we say this sort of thing, we are not in any way suggesting that Megan Boone’s character be recast. That would feel too repetitive of what we’ve had with Reddington changing his face, and we don’t love the messaging of the show saying that Boone is so expendable that she could be immediately replaced.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why All The Blacklist Fans Definitely Need To Watch The Final Two Episodes Of Season 8

Over the course of the past eight seasons, I don't think any fans of The Blacklist would have referred to the NBC drama as being an open book when it comes to the various mysteries surrounding James Spader's Red Reddington (so to speak) and Megan Boone's Liz Keen. But it looks like the twisty series is actually going to give audiences some long-anticipated answers as Season 8 comes to a close, so this is definitely the time when everyone who's ever watched The Blacklist needs to come back to see how things play out.
TV & Videosthebharatexpressnews.com

Megan Boone reflects on her stint on the Blacklist as she splits from NBC series

On Wednesday night, The Blacklist’s season 8 finale not only marked the end of this new season, but also the end of Megan Boone’s tenure in the series. NBC announced in January that they are renewing the hit drama series for a ninth season, although it was announced last week that Boone, 38, will not be returning for the ninth season.
TV Seriesepguides.com

(a Titles & Air Dates Guide)

A broker for the world's most wanted fugitives surrenders to the FBI and agrees to help them bring to justice a list of previously unknown criminals in exchange for working with a new agent with whom he seemingly has no connection. Show Details:. Start date: Sep 2013. End date: ___...
TV SeriesNorwalk Reflector

Television Q&A: Is Bishop really leaving 'NCIS'?

You have questions. I have some answers. Q: On the season finale of “NCIS,” it seemed that Bishop was leaving. Is this a cliffhanger or did she leave “NCIS”?. A: In a season that saw several cast changes, on a show that has often had cast comings and goings, Emily Wickersham — who played Bishop — officially departed “NCIS.” In an Instagram post, she said, “Hangin this hat and jacket up. What a great ride it’s been. This cast, this crew, are top notch. I can’t say enough kind words about this group that I’ve had the pleasure of working with for close to 8 years now and 172 episodes later. This business is finicky and weird and consistency is a rarity. I’ve been lucky enough to be a part of a show where I got to show up and act and laugh and learn with wonderful people.”
TV SeriesWHAS 11

'The Blacklist': Liz Confides in Ressler About a Tough Decision in Season 8 Finale Sneak Peek (Exclusive)

Liz has to make a big decision. The Blacklist closes out its eighth season Wednesday with a finale that may mean the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. Titled "Konets" (Russian for "end"), Liz (Megan Boone) is forced to decide whether to go to the dark side one last time when Reddington "makes a disturbing request to Liz in exchange for the truth about his identity."
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Blacklist's Megan Boone Is Already Making Big Career Moves After Exiting NBC Drama

Network dramas are no strangers to exits from major stars, especially once the shows make it beyond the six seasons that TV contracts tend to allow for. Still, it was a big shock to recently learn that The Blacklist's Megan Boone was bowing out of the NBC drama following its polarizing Season 8 finale, considering her character Liz's arc with James Spader's Red Reddington was such a massive part of the show's deep and twisted mythology. But shock or no shock, Boone's time on The Blacklist is now over, though she is already entering the next phase of her career in a big way.
TV & Videosbleedingcool.com

The Blacklist Star Megan Boone Thanks Fans in Heartfelt Instagram Post

Well, at least fans of NBC's The Blacklist have a ninth season to look forward to…??? We're not sure that's going to be too much of a consolation considering just how much of a game-changer the eighth season finale was. And while the phrase "game-changer" does get used a lot, this is one of those instances where it is 106% appropriate. So with that said, we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and meeting you after the spoiler buffer image.