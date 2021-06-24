‘The Blacklist’ Bids Farewell To Megan Boone In Season 8 Finale
SPOILER ALERT: The story includes details about the Season 8 finale of NBC’s The Blacklist. There is a saying in Russian, “Не бойся начала, а берегись конца,” which roughly translates as “Don’t be afraid of the beginning but look out for the end.” The Season 8 finale of NBC’s The Blacklist, whose two parts were named “Nachalo” and “Konets”, The Beginning/Начало and The End/Конец in Russian, lived up to that with a promising “Nachalo” and a heartbreaking “Konets,” capped by the death of one of the show’s main characters, Megan Boone’s Elizabeth “Liz” Keen. Tonight’s closer marked the final appearance on the show for Boone who has been the female lead of The Blacklist opposite James Spader for eight seasons.deadline.com