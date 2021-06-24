Julio Cesar Chavez Urges Son To Retire Following Anderson Silva Loss

Colby Covington says rival Tyron Woodley will throw the Jake Paul fight, suggesting that “he’s just going to go out there and take a dive.”. It was officially announced this week that Woodley and Paul will meet on August 28 in a boxing match on Showtime PPV. It’s Woodley’s first fight since he was let go by the UFC following a four-fight losing skid, while for Paul this will be his fourth professional boxing match and his first since knocking out Woodley’s friend Ben Askren in April for Triller.