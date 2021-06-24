Cancel
Julio Cesar Chavez Urges Son To Retire Following Anderson Silva Loss

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
mmanews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJulio Cesar Chavez isn’t pleased with the efforts of his sons, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Omar Chavez. On June 19, Chavez Jr. took on former UFC Middleweight Champion Anderson Silva in a pro boxing match. After the first two rounds, it was clear that Silva was the fresher fighter of the two and he began to pick up some steam. Chavez Jr. had issues with Silva’s awkward movement, at least by boxing standards. The bout went the distance and Silva was awarded the split decision victory.

