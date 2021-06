Jordan Mize will continue his baseball career at Grenville State University in the spring of 2022 after the Spartan signed his national letter of intent. Mize is coming off an impressive senior season where he hit .382, which was good for second on the team. He was also third in hits (26) and tied for first in doubles (8) and triples (2). Mize also had one home run, 20 RBI’s and scored 25 runs. The Pioneers finished their season about a month ago and ended with a record of 18-19. GSU is coached by James Mullins, who will be in his ninth year with the program when Mize arrives. The post Jordan Mize Signs With Glenville State appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.