Justin Timberlake Speaks Out On Britney Spears' Conservatorship
Justin Timberlake is showing solidarity for ex girlfriend Britney Spears, telling fans on Twitter, "We should all be supporting Britney at this time." Timberlake posted a thread of tweets on June 23, just hours after Spears addressed her "abusive" conservatorship during a court hearing. Spears made a shocking 23-minute virtual testimony, where she told Judge Brenda Penny how her 13-year conservatorship — largely overseen by her father, Jamie Spears — left her "traumatized." Since 2008, Spears has been unable to access her finances nor make decisions based on her health or family.www.nickiswift.com