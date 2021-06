WJ and Wootton had played a back and forth game all afternoon. But when WJ pitcher Amanda Siminsky cleanly and quickly got two outs in the top of the 7th inning, it looked like WJ was going to pull through. But Wootton rallied. A few batters got on base, and all of a sudden WJ’s 10-5 lead looked in peril. Wooton’s All-American shortstop rifled a hit into center field. One run scored. Another Wootton player headed to third base. WJ center fielder Mackenzie Norris threw the ball home. Catcher Sophia Lynch caught the ball and sent it to third. Third baseman Kristin Vargas put the tag on the Wootton baserunner. WJ had won it. The girls gathered together in celebration in left field, winners of regionals for the first time in school history.