Oasis Institute Recruits Volunteers 50+ to Help At-Risk Children: Retirees needed to tutor in local school districts to bridge COVID-19 knowledge gaps

HICKORY — On April 28, Terri Livingston, David Thompson and Kayla McCain were sworn in as a few of the newest Guardian ad Litem (GAL) child advocates in Catawba County. After the swear in, they met with their Guardian ad Litem supervisor, Jenna Bryson, to get their very first case assignment. They sat to discuss the details of the case, the needs of the children they would be serving, and mapped out a plan as to how they would move forward as a voice for that child while in care and progressing through the upcoming court hearings.