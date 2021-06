CORDOVA, Tenn. (WREG) — Out of nearly 3000 players across the country trying to qualify for this year’s U.S. Senior Open, Memphis native Bobby Cochran made the cut. “I’ve been playing in a lot of tournaments this year. I’ve had a really good year so far, for the most part,” said Cochran. “So, it’s just the opportunity – I just turned 50 and an opportunity came up to try to qualify for the Senior U.S. Open. So, I said why not try and I made it. So, I’m really excited and looking forward to playing in the tournament.”