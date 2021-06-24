Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

EA Reveals First Play Live Details

By Marc Deschamps
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElectronic Arts has revealed first details for this year's EA Play Live showcase. The event will be hosted by Austin Creed, also known as WWE's Xavier Woods. The pre-show will begin on July 22nd at 10 a.m. PT. The main showcase will follow, but a specific time has not been announced. Unfortunately, EA has not provided any additional information regarding the event, or which games fans might expect to see during this year's presentation. Hopefully, the publisher will have plenty of exciting things to reveal for the rest of the year, and maybe for the start of 2022, as well!

comicbook.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xavier Woods
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ea Play#Electronic Arts#Madden Nfl#Ea Play Live#Madden Nfl#Xbox Game Pass#Marcdachamp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Youtube
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
Related
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

Sony Surprises PlayStation Owners With Special PS4 Freebie

PlayStation 4 owners are able to download a free gift courtesy of Sony starting today as part of an ongoing event. Kickstarted earlier this month to coincide with the company’s annual Days of Play promotion, gamers have spent the last few weeks working towards achieving a number of goals in an effort to unlock special rewards. To complete the first challenge, participants needed to collectively play 2.4 million games and earn a grand total of 7.2 million trophies across the console’s vast library of available titles.
RetailComicBook

PS4 and PS5 Reportedly Losing Exclusive to Xbox Next Month

PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players are about to lose another exclusive game to Xbox in the coming month. Specifically, the game that looks like it is going to be coming to Xbox platforms is that of Oddworld: Soulstorm, which just launched a couple of months back. Even though the game's developer has yet to verify that the title will be heading to Xbox, a new leak seems to all but guarantee that it will be making the jump in the near future.
NFLrealsport101.com

Madden 22 prepared to make an impact at EA Play Live

Madden 22 may be looming on the autumn horizon, but we could finally be in store for some news at EA Play Live. Here's everything we know about how to watch EA Play Live, and just what we might find out about Madden 22. Latest news - Peyton Hillis stars...
Video Gamesava360.com

EA and DICE share the Battlefield 2042 reveal trailer

EA / DICE have unleashed the Battlefield 2042 reveal trailer. Alongside the video, put together using ‘game engine’ footage, a press release outlines the near-future brink of WWIII first-person shooter that EA claims is “set to revolutionize the modern multiplayer sandbox”. Key features of the new title are; matches filled with up to 128 players (PC and newest gen consoles), real-time events that reshape the battlefield and tactical combat, plus all-new weapons, vehicles and gadgets.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Pokemon Unite New Details Reveal Plans for Cross-Platform Play and More

The Pokemon Company International and TiMi Studio Group have recently announced the new details about the upcoming first Pokemon strategic team battle game Pokemon Unite. The upcoming game will be available in July 2021 on Nintendo Switch and in September 2021 on mobile devices. It will be free-to-start and has optional in-game purchases.
Video GamesComicBook

Newcomers are Playing Super Metroid for the First Time Following Metroid Dread Reveal

Yesterday, Nintendo stunned fans with the announcement of , a new 2D series entry for Nintendo Switch. At this point, it's been a few years since the last Metroid game released, and some series newcomers have taken to social media to find out which games they should play in anticipation of the new release. Unsurprisingly, longtime fans said Super Metroid, the classic 1994 Super Nintendo game, and it seems that a lot of players are checking the game out for the first time, as a result! The title is considered by many to be one of the best games ever made, and Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can play it free as part of their subscriptions. There's honestly never been a better excuse to play the game!
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Will Battlefield 2042 be on Game Pass and EA Play Pro?

The long-rumored Battlefield 2042 was finally announced last week, with a gameplay trailer launching at E3. Questions are swirling as to its availability on Xbox Game Pass and EA Play Pro, to see if it will be available at launch to subscribers. Read on to see whether it will be on these services.
WWEDestructoid

EA Play Live will take place July 22, hosted by WWE’s Xavier Woods

Make (dead) space in your calendar for EA Play Live. Electronic Arts has announced that it will be holding its next major streaming presentation, EA Play Live, on July 22, hosted by none other than WWE wrestler and resident video game fan Xavier Woods — taking time out from his own gaming show, UpUpDownDown.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Dead Space revival rumored for EA Play Live event in July

It looks like the dead will walk the galaxy once more. Recently, the rumor mill has churned out a potential Dead Space revival, set for an announcement during EA Play Live. GamesBeat’s Jeff Grubb teased this news, discussing how EA Motive is working on an “established IP.” EuroGamer later corroborated this announcement, adding that the news “tallies up with information [they’ve] also heard.” If that isn’t enough confirmation, Gematsu has also “separately heard that a Dead Space revival is in the works at Motive.”
Video Gameswccftech.com

Dragon Age 4 PS Store Alpha File Discovery May Hint at an EA Play Live Presence

Could new more information about BioWare’s much-anticipated next Dragon Age adventure be coming our way at the EA Play Live show in July? New evidence seems to point in that direction! According to Twitter account PlayStation Game Size, an alpha version of Dragon Age 4 has been added to the PlayStation Store in some form. Apparently, this alpha is set to launch sometime in July, before EA Play Live.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

AEW Top Star ‘Burns Bridge’ With WWE

Did this AEW star just ‘bury’ Vince McMahon and the WWE? This week’s special edition of Saturday Night Dynamite is in the books and it saw a huge AEW World Championship match as in the main event – current AEW World Champion Kenny ‘The Cleaner’ Omega defeated Jungle Boy to retain his championship belt. After the show went off the air however, the crowd got to hear from a very impassionate Eddie Kingston who discussed the differences between All Elite Wrestling and WWE, and he ‘burned the bridge’ with WWE, turning down any potential opportunity to sign a contract in the future. Is Vince McMahon ‘allowing’ top stars to sign in AEW?
WWEcinelinx.com

WWE Star Austin Creed will Host EA Play Live

EA Play Live is just under a month away and the company announced that lifelong gamer and WWE star Austin Creed will be hosting the event. EA Play Live will start with a pre-show at 12 p.m. CST on July 22 and follow it up with a showcase surrounding the publisher’s biggest franchises and developers.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Dragon Age 4 Could Appear at EA Play Live 2021

There's a chance we'll see more of Dragon Age IV at EA Play Live 2021. PlayStation Game Size's Twitter account, which is known for reliable reports, claims that Electronic Arts may be preparing to release an alpha version before the July presentation. We've known for quite some time that a...
Video Gamesaltchar.com

A new Dead Space game could be revealed at EA Play, according to rumours

Aa a big big fan of the Dead Space franchise (not you Dead Space 3), I'm really hoping this rumour is legit. Dead Space series has been in limbo for many years as EA doesn't seem to care about it for some reason but fans of this sci-fi horror have always been vocal about it, letting EA know they want another Dead Space game.
Video GamesNME

EA are reportedly going to revive an established IP at EA Play Live

EA might be reviving a long established IP at their EA Play Live event when it airs on July 22. The news comes from GamesBeat journalist Jeff Grubb, as he recently stated in a stream that EA Motive’s next game is an “established IP revival” (via VGC) and that it should be a pleasant surprise for fans.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

EA could reveal the return of a much loved IP in the next EA Play and the first bets already appear

According to reports, SHE will announce the resurgence of a fan-favorite saga at the next EA Play Live event. Jeff Grubb, de GamesBeat, already anticipated in the past what EA Motive was working on a “IP established”, which has now corroborated Eurogamer. And in a rear transmission, Grubb has commented that the game would be revealed on july 22 at the next EA Play Live.