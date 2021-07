The Gran Turismo of overlanding, maybe. I consider myself to be a video game and car enthusiast, and it's a wonderful thing when those two worlds collide. Series like Gran Turismo, Project Cars, and Assetto Corsa have been a boon to the modern petrol head, but what if you craved something a little less urban? I dove into SnowRunner with a double whammy. I have never played any form of truck sim nor did I expect to find one since I went into this review completely blind. I expected Snow Runners to be something like Big Mutha Truckers or Monster Truck Madness, but I was way off.