Zombie Army 4: Dead War Welcomes Left 4 Dead's Four Protagonists Into the Fray, Gets New Abaddon Asylum Map

By Bogdan Robert Mateș
gamewatcher.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublisher and developer Rebellion has announced that Zombie Army 4: Dead War's newest set of playable characters includes none other than the original Left 4 Dead's four protagonists: Bill, Francis, Louis and Zoey. Aside from that, players who've purchased the game's third Season can now blow Nazi zombies to bits on the new Abaddon Asylum map and have access to a new set of goodies.

