Zombie Army 4: Dead War Welcomes Left 4 Dead's Four Protagonists Into the Fray, Gets New Abaddon Asylum Map
Publisher and developer Rebellion has announced that Zombie Army 4: Dead War's newest set of playable characters includes none other than the original Left 4 Dead's four protagonists: Bill, Francis, Louis and Zoey. Aside from that, players who've purchased the game's third Season can now blow Nazi zombies to bits on the new Abaddon Asylum map and have access to a new set of goodies.