Zombie Army 4: Dead War Welcomes Left 4 Dead's Four Protagonists Into the Fray, Gets New Abaddon Asylum Map

Ever since SEGA's initial venture into 3D fighters, Virtua Fighter has been at the forefront of innovating the genre. Both the Tekken and Dead or Alive series spawned from Virtua Fighter, with Team Ninja's Dead or Alive using Sega's Model 2 arcade board and Namco employing several Virtua Fighter staff members to assist with the development of Tekken. With each sequel, both Tekken and Dead or Alive's gameplay added new elements that increasingly differentiated them from Virtua Fighter. However, thanks to SEGA's persistent persuasion, Namco did agree to incorporate SEGA's ALL.Net communication system into Tekken 5, bringing with it a player ranking system, character customization, and other features which had proven to be successful in Virtua Fighter 4.