Journal Junctions for June 24
The “For the People Act” is not for the people! Manchin should not support it! It is all about federalizing elections and taking away our basic voting protection for elections. Do you want a deceased person to vote? An illegal immigrant? Have someone vote three times? Most intelligent people saw the election fiasco that happened last year. There is nothing stopping people from voting if they really want to. Maybe Manchin does know West Virginians better than some think.www.journal-news.net