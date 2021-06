When the cry went up in the wake of an abject T20I series: “Something must be done about Sri Lanka’s batting”, this probably wasn’t the solution that anyone had envisaged. An evening spent milling about by a bench in Durham’s Market Square for Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella and Danushka Gunathilaka has left the squad in even greater disarray than had been the case after three singularly one-sided encounters in Cardiff and Southampton.