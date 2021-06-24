Bessemer native to compete in U.S. Olympic Team Trials

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Bessemer native is in Oregon competing in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Track & Field. Autavia Fluker has broken many records in the hammer throw during her time at the University of South Alabama in Mobile. She qualified to travel to Oregon where she will compete in the trials Thursday. We caught up with Fluker on Wednesday as she's thrilled about this new opportunity. Click on the video to see our interview!