Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bessemer, AL

Bessemer native to compete in U.S. Olympic Team Trials

By Fred Davenport
wvtm13.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Bessemer native is in Oregon competing in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Track & Field. Autavia Fluker has broken many records in the hammer throw during her time at the University of South Alabama in Mobile. She qualified to travel to Oregon where she will compete in the trials Thursday. We caught up with Fluker on Wednesday as she's thrilled about this new opportunity. Click on the video to see our interview!

www.wvtm13.com
View All 7 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bessemer, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
Mobile, AL
Sports
State
Oregon State
City
Mobile, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track Field#U S
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House mounts full-court press on infrastructure deal

The White House is mounting an all-out effort to sell the bipartisan infrastructure deal President Biden and a group of senators agreed to last week, deploying top administration officials to states and engaging lawmakers to help build support inside and outside Washington for the package. Biden in a speech in...
Seattle, WAPosted by
The Hill

Pacific Northwest heat wave temperatures reach all-time high

Record-setting temperatures were recorded throughout the American Northwest on Monday, in some cases beating previous high temperatures observed only this past weekend, The Associated Press reported. Seattle and Portland, Ore., hit 107 degrees Fahrenheit and 115 degrees Fahrenheit, respectively, on Monday, both exceeding records set just days ago. As the...
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Former S.African leader Zuma sentenced to 15 months in jail

JOHANNESBURG, June 29 (Reuters) - South Africa's highest court sentenced former President Jacob Zuma to 15 months in jail on Tuesday for failing to appear at a corruption inquiry, and gave him five days to appear before police. Zuma failed to appear at the inquiry led by Deputy Chief Justice...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

U.S. forces in Syria attacked after airstrikes on Iran-backed militias

U.S. forces in Syria were attacked by rockets a day after the U.S. military carried out what a Pentagon official called “defensive” airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against Iran-backed militia groups. Col. Wayne Marotto, the military spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve, an international coalition fighting the Islamic State extremist group,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust cases brought against Facebook last year in a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.