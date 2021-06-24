Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
La Paz County, AZ

Flood Advisory issued for La Paz by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 20:01:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-23 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: La Paz The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central La Paz County in west central Arizona * Until 1100 PM MST. * At 801 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Quartzsite and Ehrenberg.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
State
Arizona State
County
La Paz County, AZ
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Ehrenberg, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#La Paz#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

U.S. forces in Syria attacked after airstrikes on Iran-backed militias

U.S. forces in Syria were attacked by rockets a day after the U.S. military carried out what a Pentagon official called “defensive” airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against Iran-backed militia groups. Col. Wayne Marotto, the military spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve, an international coalition fighting the Islamic State extremist group,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust cases brought against Facebook last year in a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Juul to pay $40 million to settle NC vaping lawsuit

E-cigarette company Juul will pay $40 million to settle a lawsuit in North Carolina for allegedly marketing their products to children, state Attorney General Josh Stein (D) announced Monday. Stein in May 2019 became the first state attorney general to sue the company for its role in the unprecedented surge...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Trump faces legal and political peril

Former President Trump ’s attempts to remain politically powerful and position himself as a viable 2024 candidate could hit a big hurdle. Prosecutors in New York look to be on the brink of leveling criminal charges against the Trump Organization, according to recent reports from The New York Times and The Washington Post.