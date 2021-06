BTCC, the crypto firm that once ran the most prolific exchange in Asia, announced last week that it had exited the cryptocurrency business. The crypto firm said it had sold its shares in the Singapore exchange ZG.com in May 2020. Most of the cryptocurrency exchanges based in China migrated overseas years ago, during the first cryptocurrency crackdown back in 2017. According to statements, this was the result of the continued regulatory pressure Beijing is exerting on cryptocurrency businesses.