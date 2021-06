Issued an apology to the Afro-Latino community after defending "In The Heights" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda over colorism criticism. The 89-year-old EGOT winner’s contrition comes after appearing on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Tuesday where she revealed that she was "upset" about the criticism Miranda was facing for the lack of representation in ‘In the Heights." Specifically, people feel he omitted dark-skinned Afro-Latino people who make up a significant portion of the Washington Heights neighborhood in New York City where the film takes place. Miranda issued a heartfelt apology on Twitter prior to Moreno’s interview in which he promised he’d endeavor to do better.