The Lawrence Public Library Board met in regular monthly session Tuesday evening at the library located on 12th Street in Lawrenceville. The board approved a request by Library Director Diane Brumley to expand hours of operation beginning in July. Starting next month, the library will stay open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. instead of 5 allowing an extra hour for those who work to get to the facility. The hours will fluctuate back during the winter months. Brumley also reported that the popular Summer Reading Program is off to a good start and the dates of September 16th-18th are being planned for the annual Friends of the Library Book Sale.