USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) (“USDP” or the “Partnership”) announced today that the Partnership has entered into a Terminal Services Agreement with USD Clean Fuels LLC (“USDCF”), a newly-formed subsidiary of US Development Group, LLC (“USDG”). The Terminal Services Agreement provides for the inbound shipment of renewable diesel on rail and the outbound shipment of the product on tank trucks to local consumers. The agreement has an initial term of five years with a target commencement date of December 1, 2021, and is supported by a minimum throughput commitment to USDCF from an investment-grade rated, refining customer as well as a performance guaranty from USDG.