Minnesota State

Compromise Transportation Approved by Minnesota House

By Associated Press
Posted by 
KROC News
KROC News
 5 days ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Another piece of Minnesota’s budget picture fell into place Wednesday when the House passed a $7.3 billion transportation funding bill. The bill funds roads, bridges and public transit. It includes money for two new bus rapid transit lines for the Twin Cities area. It preserves the Northstar commuter rail line. It includes $10 million to leverage federal matching funds for a second daily Amtrak train between St. Paul and Chicago. There’s also money to outfit State Patrol troopers with body cameras. And it will reopen driver’s exam locations closed due to COVID-19.

KROC News

KROC News

Rochester, MN
News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

