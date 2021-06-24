SBA upped its EIDL limit months ago. How's it impacting borrowers?

The Small Business Administration is exploring ways it can further simplify its Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness process. That specifically includes loans for $150,000 to $2 million, according to SBA Administrator Isabel Guzman, who described the effort in an interview with The Business Journals. While loans $150,000 and under have repeatedly seen their forgiveness process streamlined, and loans of $2 million and up are held up for additional scrutiny, the agency is hoping to speed up that middle tier.