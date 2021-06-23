“Read by Grade Three Law” Exemption for Homeless Students Introduced in MI Senate Committee
Lansing, MI – Legislation has been introduced to allow for an exemption to be considered for homeless kids under the state’s third-grade reading law. Michigan’s Read by Grade Three Law requires schools to identify and support students in Kindergarten through third grade who are struggling with reading and writing. Third graders may be retained if they are more than one grade level behind, unless a parent, guardian, teacher or coordinator requests a good cause exemption.www.wlen.com