Father’s Day is Sunday, June 20th, and even if you are usually on the ball about planning in advance, this year might have caught you by surprise. If you have only recently become comfortable again with the idea of indoor restaurant dining, you might find yourself looking for a last-minute reservation to go and celebrate with Dad. For the last five days, I’ve been searching reservations for Father’s Day once per day for each meal period: Breakfast, Brunch, Lunch, and Dinner. Those results can give us a picture of what you might be able to find.