The Kentucky Rebel Wranglers is hosting Jeeps on the Ridge, a Jeep parade and firework show event at 3 p.m. July 3 at Piddle Park in Dry Ridge. Any participating Jeeps are asked to line-up at the Dry Ridge outlet mall by 3 p.m. in order to participate in the parade. The event is open to the public, and after the parade from the outlet mall to Piddle Park, people can enjoy various activities and food before the fireworks show.