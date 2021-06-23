Swedish Smorgasbord a feast of orchestral discoveries

Orchestral Tools announces the release of Tableau Chamber Strings—a new sample library that gives composers and producers instant access to meticulously captured, unprocessed string sounds for films, games, and contemporary music productions. A perfect complement to the previously released Tableau Solo Strings, this new library includes a comprehensive chamber-sized string section, recorded on Berlin’s famed Teldex Scoring Stage for an authentic and production-ready sound. Pre-recorded dynamic articulations and melodic legato sampling enable users to construct natural, expressive parts. Tableau Chamber Strings is available now for a special intro price of €119 through the Orchestral Tools website. The intro oer ends on July 15, and the regular price for the collection is €179.