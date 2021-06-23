Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Swedish Smorgasbord a feast of orchestral discoveries

wtju.net
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery person has a story. And every country has a musical tradition. In the 1970s Bo Hyttner ran the Sterling record store in Stockholm. He could see that Sweden’s musical story wasn’t being told. Classical labels would occasionally have the popular movement from Lars Erik Larsson’s “Winter’s Tale,” but little else.

www.wtju.net
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orchestra Music#Classical Music#Swedish#Sterling#V Rmland#Orchestral Music Music
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Sweden
News Break
Music
Related
Performing Artsdailyleaderextra.com

Prairie Village Variety Show offers musical smorgasbord

The Lawrence Welk Opera House was alive with the sound of music on Sunday night when an amazing array of talent took to the stage, providing those in attendance with a unique listening experience. The evening provided a smorgasbord of sound, allowing the audience to savor the rich variety. Country...
Musicgearjunkies.com

Orchestral Tools announces Tableau Chamber Strings

Orchestral Tools announces the release of Tableau Chamber Strings—a new sample library that gives composers and producers instant access to meticulously captured, unprocessed string sounds for films, games, and contemporary music productions. A perfect complement to the previously released Tableau Solo Strings, this new library includes a comprehensive chamber-sized string section, recorded on Berlin’s famed Teldex Scoring Stage for an authentic and production-ready sound. Pre-recorded dynamic articulations and melodic legato sampling enable users to construct natural, expressive parts. Tableau Chamber Strings is available now for a special intro price of €119 through the Orchestral Tools website. The intro oer ends on July 15, and the regular price for the collection is €179.
Atlanta, GAgeorgiastatesignal.com

Diamant releases “Insecurity and the Orchestrated Confidence.”

Diamant, a 22-year old artist based out of Atlanta, Georgia, creates music soaked with a dreamy,hook-filled core and catchy melodies with sadly beautiful lyrics that grasp listeners’ attention, keeping them yearning for more. In early 2021, Diamant released her debut album “Insecurity & the Orchestrated Confidence.” The album is riddled...
Musicpro-tools-expert.com

5 Orchestral String Libraries With Personality

As David Tobin’s 2020 round-up made clear, today’s music and soundtrack producer is spoilt for choice when it comes to ultra-realistic sampled orchestral string libraries. Here, though, we’re approaching that same subject from a slightly different angle, looking at five brilliantly individualistic alternatives for when you need something a little bit different in the strings library department…
Musicwtju.net

July 4th Classical Music – Making a Federal Case

I’ve shared my thoughts many times about traditional Fourth of July classical programming. Sousa marches, Copland’s “Fanfare for the Common Man” and — of course– Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture” are pretty much the default. But there’s so much more. American composers have been writing music celebrating their heritage right from the...
Entertainmentbrattleborotv.org

New Orchestral Series Premieres

BCTV is pleased to present a new orchestral series premiereing on channel 1075 and YouTube! The grand opening of Juno Singles commences June 18th at 7:00PM with new episodes premiere every other Friday!. The next episode of Juno Singles, "Juno Variations" by Robert Merfeld preimeres on July 2nd at 7:00PM...
Musicmetalinjection

LEPROUS Drops Orchestral New Single "Running Low"

Leprous is now streaming their orchestral, almost radio-friendly new single "Running Low". It's really good and a very interesting, and very welcome change to the band's sound. Leprous will release their new album Aphelion on August 27. The record was recorded at Ghost Ward Studios in Sweden, Ocean Sound Recordings...
MusicNPR

The Ophelias (Feat. Julien Baker), 'Neil Young On High'

You ever lose a beloved artist to a breakup? A musician so tied to someone and some time past that even an innocuous song sends you spiraling? "Neil Young On High" takes that experience and picks apart those broken-heart pieces, rendered in small memories. The indie-pop quartet dresses the song with an intricate latticework of noodly guitar and bass, yearning violin and crisp drumming. Julien Baker, a singer who knows a thing or two about pulling every thread of emotion with utmost craft, not only adds harmonies but depth to Spencer Peppet's sinuous ache.
Glen Arbor, MItraverseticker.com

Feed Me! A Word Feast

Feed Me! is part of the Glen Arbor Arts Center’s exhibition "Food Is Art/Art Is Food," which runs May 28 – Aug. 19 in the GAAC gallery. These works will be performed or read outdoors on Fri., June 11 at 7 pm. Each writer may read up to five minutes. No pre-registration is required. Poets will be added to the evening’s readers list on a first-come basis. Feed Me! is open to all writers & poets, both children & adults, of any experience or skill level.
Acton, MAWicked Local

Discovery Museum

Discovery Museum is located at 177 Main St., Acton. All programs are free with admission unless stated otherwise. Advance reservations are required to visit the museum due to COVID safety protocols. Visit http://discoveryacton.org for hours, COVID safety protocols, and to make reservations. Some outdoor programs may be dependent on weather.
Vail, COvailmag.com

A Feast of Festivals

This new summertime iteration of the Winterwondergrass music festival combines a daylong guided float trip down the Upper Colorado River with a post-float bluegrass jam at Rancho Del Rio, every Saturday through September 9. (A sister event in Utah pairs bluegrass with four-day float trips down the Green River through Dinosaur National Monument.)
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Paul Weller Announces New Album, ‘An Orchestrated Songbook’

On May 15, 2021, Paul Weller performed a thrilling concert with the hugely talented BBC Symphony Orchestra and award-winning arranger Jules Buckley. The event will be released on December 3 as an album titled An Orchestrated Songbook. This one-of-a-kind performance was a first for Paul, performing with a full orchestra,...
FestivalBradford Era

Swedish Festival set for August

The 50th annual Swedish Festival is scheduled for Aug. 13 — 15. With a mix of old favorites and new fun planned, the festival will be ready to welcome visitors after skipping a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event will kick off Friday, Aug. 13, with opening ceremonies,...
Celebritiesdaytimeconfidential.com

Days of Our Lives Legend Philece Sampler Dead at 67

Former Days of Our Lives star Philece Sampler has died at age 67. Her longtime friend and fellow actor Nelson Aspen (ex-Albert, Search for Tomorrow) announced the sad news on his Instagram account. Aspen stated that the actress passed away just shy of her 68th birthday from a heart attack.
MusicJamBase

Bob Dylan Previews ‘Shadow Kingdom’ Livestream Concert Special

Bob Dylan shared a clip from his upcoming Shadow Kingdom livestream concert special. Shadow Kingdom is set to air on Sunday, July 18 at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT via Veeps. Dylan announced his debut livestreamed concert in June and the webcast marks the legendary singer-songwriter’s first performance since December 2019 as well as his first since releasing his 2020 album Rough And Rowdy Ways. The recently shared clip gives fans a glimpse of what Shadow Kingdom will look like and features Bob’s 1971 song, “Watching The River Flow.”
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Chef Franco Creates A Summer Feast

I got to decide that for myself, as did around 20 others, on Thursday night as the International Festival of Arts and Ideas presented Summer Cooking with Chef Arturo Franco-Camacho, an interactive cooking event broadcast via Zoom and featuring the long-beloved New Haven-area restauranteur. In advance, participants were asked to...
Interior Designflowermag.com

Michelle Nussbaumer’s Moveable Feast

Michelle Nussbaumer’s more-is-better decorating aesthetic transfers to her entertaining style; she stages multiple rooms with a mix of antique and new tableware and bountiful floral arrangements. “Walking into an entry should be like stepping through a stage set. It’s really the opening act that establishes the mood for what’s to...