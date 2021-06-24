Watch: Otters out-battle first-place Fusion

Prep Baseball Report is excited for the return of Player of the Year Awards, presented by Big League Chew, after the 2020 season and the early parts of 2021 was cut short across the country, players had to find and explore other options to get out on the field and play the game they love. It was not ideal for many players to cross the border and there was only a small number who went south and played. That said, there were some incredible performances and Prep Baseball Report is excited to announce one player who emerged ahead of the competition at all levels in the country. This player has been selected not only for their outstanding statistical numbers, but also for their overall effect on they’ve had for Baseball in Canada.