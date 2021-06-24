Cancel
Soccer

Watch: Otters out-battle first-place Fusion

By Joe Avento
Johnson City Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTri-Cities FC Otters coach David Strickland was proud of the fight his team showed Wednesday night — right up to the final whistle. The Otters handed first-place Carolina Fusion U-23 its second loss of the season, a 3-2 result in a bruising USL League Two game at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.

www.johnsoncitypress.com
Watch: Tri-Cities Otters making themselves at home

JOHNSON CITY — Suddenly, the Tri-Cities FC Otters have a home-field advantage. With another enthusiastic crowd on hand at TVA Credit Union Ballpark, the Otters dominated all 90 minutes for a 3-0 victory over Tobacco Road FC in a USL League Two game on Saturday night. The home team is...
