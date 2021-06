My Hero Academia announced its next opening and ending themes for Season 5 of the series! Now that My Hero Academia has officially both put the final touches on the Joint Training arc and has crossed over its impressive 100th episode milestone, the series is getting ready to set forth into its next major arc of the season. This also means that the first cour of the season has come to an end with the rest of the Spring 2021 anime, and now it's getting ready to head into the Summer 2021 months with a fresh coat of paint.