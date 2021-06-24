Winfree’s MLW Underground (Ep. 28) Review
Alright everyone, welcome to another episode of MLW Underground. MLW is still building back up for their restart on July 10th, so we’re back on the Underground train. This week we’ll have Raven vs. Vampiro, The Havana Pitbulls taking on Los Maximos, and Jerry Lynn will battle Mike Modest. The Havana Pitbulls are a very young Rocky Romero and Ricky Reyes, or maybe I’m just a lot older than I feel. At any rate it’ll be fun to jump back to see that team, they were the ROH tag team champions for a period of time from late 2004 to early 2005. Well let’s get into it.411mania.com