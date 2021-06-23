Poverty is a matter of policy choices, not moral failings

Spotlight on Poverty and Opportunity and the American Academy of Political and Social Science co-hosted a webinar to discuss the American Rescue Plan and what years of rigorous research and analysis tell us about the policies and investments that contribute to the goal of reducing child poverty. The webinar panelists included: Rucker Johnson, Chancellor’s Professor of Public Policy, University of California, Berkeley; Elaine Maag, Principal Research Associate, Urban Institute; Robert Moffitt, Krieger-Eisenhower Professor of Economics, Johns Hopkins University; and Michael Strain, Director, Economic Policy Studies, American Enterprise Institute. The conversation was moderated by Ramesh Ponnuru, Visiting Fellow, American Enterprise Institute.