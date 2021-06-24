Cancel
AP PHOTOS: Tibetan traditions threatened by politics, growth

Cover picture for the articleLHASA, China (AP) — The name Tibet conjures up images of snowy peaks, vermillion temples and prayer flags snapping in the Himalayan wind. Those features remain, but the religious and cultural foundations underpinning them appear to be coming unstuck. Long defined by its Buddhist culture, the region is facing a...

