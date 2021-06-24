Cancel
Lane County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lane, Scott by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lane; Scott The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Scott County in west central Kansas Central Lane County in west central Kansas * Until 1045 PM CDT. * At 1000 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located very near Amy, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Dighton around 1020 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Shields and Pendennis. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH

alerts.weather.gov
