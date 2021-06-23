Cancel
Religion

A priest from the Orthodox Church has been accused of dousing bishops in caustic liquid.

By Jonathan Edwards
washingtonnewsday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA priest from the Orthodox Church has been accused of dousing bishops in caustic liquid. An Orthodox priest facing disciplinary action for drug-related offenses allegedly used caustic liquid to attack bishops from Greece’s Orthodox Church on Wednesday. Authorities stated seven senior members of the church and three others were hospitalized with burns as a result of the attack.

washingtonnewsday.com
Kyriakos Mitsotakis
#Greek Orthodox#Bishops#The Orthodox Church#The Associated Press#Health#Ert#Dimitrios Of Goumenissis
Priest
Athens
Society
Religion
Greece
