Statesville, N.C. — A 9-year-old girl is dead and two other children are injured after multiple drive-by shootings in Statesville Monday night. Statesville Police responded Monday evening to a call of subjects shot at 1309 Wilson Lee Boulevard, where officers located two children outside of the residence who suffered gunshot wounds. One child was a 9-year-old, Black female and the other was 7-year-old, Black male. Officers arrived and immediately began life saving efforts until EMS arrived. Witnesses stated a white possible Mercedes was heading southbound in the 1300 block of Wilson Lee Boulevard with a subject shooting from inside the vehicle. Both children were transported from the scene to the hospital. The 9-year-old succumb died from her injuries and the 7-year-old is being treated for his injuries.